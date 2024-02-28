Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of KE by 13.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KE by 59.4% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

