Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 321.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Installed Building Products worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

