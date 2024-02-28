Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 641.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,732 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Embecta by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Embecta by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Embecta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,333,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

