Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,135 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

