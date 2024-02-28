Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,982 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

OMAB opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

