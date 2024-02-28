Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.07. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LODE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comstock by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

