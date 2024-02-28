Compound (COMP) Price Up 55% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $87.59 or 0.00148574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $708.08 million and approximately $167.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037037 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,445 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,444.54445864 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 84.17678198 USD and is up 12.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $161,697,119.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

