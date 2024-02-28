Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

Compass Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,919,604 shares of company stock valued at $76,279,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

