CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

