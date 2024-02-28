Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III Sells 8,429 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $292.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,053,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

