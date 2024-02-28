Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $199.22

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.22, but opened at $209.41. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $207.32, with a volume of 4,523,242 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.85 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $3,274,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,129,516 shares of company stock worth $162,484,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

