Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma Buys 4,500 Shares

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,242. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 9.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

