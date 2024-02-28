Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COGT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

