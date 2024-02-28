Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$60.30 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.78 and a 12 month high of C$72.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.61.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.3277311 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

