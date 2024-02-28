Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 143,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.