CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,016. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock worth $355,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

