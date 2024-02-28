Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $364,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,764,000 after purchasing an additional 593,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 182.97 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

