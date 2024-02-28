Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $319,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after buying an additional 204,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.