Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $284,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $72.01. 21,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

