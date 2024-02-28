Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $195,000 Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 252,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 14,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

