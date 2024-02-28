Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 7,800 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PMM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 46,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,836. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.