Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 62,860 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,860 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 112,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 137,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

