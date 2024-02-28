Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $311,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

