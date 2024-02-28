Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $275,000 Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 12,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,836,369 shares of company stock valued at $204,524,848 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLBD

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.