Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $285,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,487 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinross Gold by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

