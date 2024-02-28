Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $216,000 in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 169.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 264,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,526.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 198,651 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

