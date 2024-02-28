Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Shares of 16,800 Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 146,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 756,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 26,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,325. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

