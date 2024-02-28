Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires New Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock remained flat at $33.78 on Wednesday. 15,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,201. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 85.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

