Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

