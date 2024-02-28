CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 12.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 52,450,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 32,067,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CleanSpark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 515,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 151,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

