Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Financial Survey

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.41 $26.62 million $1.79 10.34 Itaú Unibanco $62.74 billion N/A $6.63 billion $0.68 10.35

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings for Citizens & Northern and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Citizens & Northern presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Citizens & Northern pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 20.60% 11.11% 1.12% Itaú Unibanco 10.48% 17.76% 1.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Itaú Unibanco beats Citizens & Northern on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

