Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 2,214,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,757,006. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.