CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.22. The firm has a market cap of C$88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

