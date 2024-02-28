Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,001.50

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,001.50 ($12.70) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($13.89), with a volume of 9587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($14.59).
Churchill China Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,310.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,279.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Churchill China Company Profile
Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.
