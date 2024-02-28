China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 487,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.8 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.47 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.
About China Railway Group
