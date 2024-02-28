China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 487,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.8 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.47 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.