China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.21 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.