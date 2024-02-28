Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.30-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.01. Chemed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.300-23.700 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 5.8 %

CHE stock traded up $34.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.07. 45,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,290. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $588.33 and its 200 day moving average is $555.95. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $649.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Chemed by 32.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

