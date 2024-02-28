Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.30-$23.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.300-23.700 EPS.

Chemed Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CHE traded up $25.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.46. 82,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,458. Chemed has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $649.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.33 and a 200 day moving average of $555.95.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

