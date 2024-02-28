Chardan Capital Raises VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Price Target to $13.00

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Shares of NASDAQ VFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,510. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.