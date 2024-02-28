Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 31,122.2% in February

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 31,122.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Chanson International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 32,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Chanson International has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Further Reading

