Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.41. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

