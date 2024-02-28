CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.84 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $43.84 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00016341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.95 or 1.00019729 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 422,035.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00173713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05555155 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,515,048.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

