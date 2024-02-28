CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 6,875.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

