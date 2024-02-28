CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 208.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $2,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. 265,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

