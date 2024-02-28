CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $887.02 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $887.02 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $9.83 or 0.00015558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,480.03 or 0.98878400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 422,281.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00172176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,652 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 9.36178828 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,839,574.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.