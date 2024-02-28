Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $66.97. Carvana shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 2,855,491 shares.

Specifically, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,809 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Carvana Stock Up 15.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

