Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. 214,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,697. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Carter's ( NYSE:CRI ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter's had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Carter's's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter's will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $994,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

