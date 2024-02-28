Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carriage Services in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $25.05 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $375.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $201,366. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

