Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Caribbean Utilities has a 12 month low of C$13.25 and a 12 month high of C$13.40.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
