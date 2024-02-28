Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.45

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 417143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of C$151.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.75.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

